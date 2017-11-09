King’s Lynn Reserves victory over March makes it treble top for Linnets

THURLOW NUNN League DIVISION ONE

King’s Lynn Town Res 3

March Town United 1

Life couldn’t get much better for King’s Lynn Town fans following this victory for the club’s reserve team on Wednesday night.

The 3-1 success lifted the Reserves to the top of Thurlow Nunn Division One – 24 hours after the first team climbed to the summit of the Southern League Premier Division.

And with Lynn Ladies sitting top of the pile in Division One of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League, the club was left celebrating a treble top this week.

Following Wednesday night’s gritty 3-1 victory, reserves boss Robbie Back said: “It wasn’t pretty, but you have to give March some credit.

“They just don’t give up and this was always going to be a tough game for us after losing to them twice already this season.

“We dug deep and deserved the win in the end and it’s credit to the boys to see us top but it’s only November so we are not getting carried away.

“It’s not about us finishing top or getting promoted, but it’s important we get that winning mentality into the young lads.

“It’s the job of Adam (Seal) and myself to develop these boys into better players and try to get them through to the first team.”

On the club’s three teams sitting on top of their respective leagues, Back added: “It is great for everyone connected with the club but it’s all early days.

“For me, it’s about working hard. To have a great working relationship with Ian Culverhouse is brilliant for me and my education.

“We speak every day about football and Ian always involves me when we don’t have a game with the first team lads.”

Dylan Edge put Lynn ahead after a mix-up in the March defence allowed him to latch onto a back pass and round the goalkeeper.

Lynn took their foot off the gas leading up to half-time and let March create a couple of chances and home shot-stopper Aaron Watson was kept busy between the posts.

The Hares levelled matters on 50 minutes when Jack Brand’s close-range shot beat Watson.

With the reserves on the back foot, Franks was introduced into the game alongside Liam Fryatt, who was excellent all evening in midfield.

Lynn came back into the game and Dion Frary created a chance for Ryan Harnwell whose effort hit the arm of Joel Mattless on the line and the visiting defender was subsequently sent-off for his misdemeanour.

Eoin McQuaid stepped up and put Lynn 2-1 up.

Dion Frary then put the result to bed when he scored from a corner with a header.

The reserves host Whitton United on Saturday and with Back being away, Adam Seal will take charge of the team.

Back said: “Since he has come in, Adam has been first class. He deserves a lot of credit for why we are doing so well at the moment.”

MoM: Liam Fryatt.