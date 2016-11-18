King’s Lynn Reserves visit promotion chasers Holland

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Lynn Reserves have a tough trip tomorrow to promotion-chasing Holland FC, who play at Clacton.

Boss Robbie Back misses Zac Fountain and Lewis Curson (away) and Chris Ward (holiday), but said: “Setch (first team boss Gary Setchell) is getting all his players back, so I may get some back who have been on the bench for him like Alex Clunan and Eoin McQuaid.

“It will be a difficult game as they are sitting in third. Jack Frohawk has left the club. I don’t know where he’s gone, but he wants to play Step 4 or 5 football.

“It’s been a difficult season for us, to be honest, with Setch having so many injuries for the first team.”