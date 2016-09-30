Search

King’s Lynn side Reffley Youth U12 secure sponsor

Reffley Youth FC U12 team have started their season with a new sponsor for their training tops.

Sponsor pictured with manager Matthew Gray is Nick Osborne, the MD of IBA Insurance who are based on High Street in Lynn.

Back, from left: – Matthew Gray (manager), Alex Castleton, Kaya Kastas, Joe Noble, Jake Bailey, Seth Benefer, Joshua Gray, Jacob Woolmer, Nick Osborne (IBA Insurance).

Front: Elias Parkin, Alex Neve, Franco Solferino, Robert Osborne.

Missing from photo are Luke Robins, Caiden Adcock, William Histon.