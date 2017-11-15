King’s Lynn Sunday side Chilvers book place in last eight of Norfolk Senior Cup

Have your say

Chilvers moved into the last eight of the Sunday Norfolk Senior Cup with a fine display over Hewitt Old Boys.

Goals came from Kevin Leggett, Ben Oliver and Joseph Jackson to earn a home tie against Riverside Rovers at the next stage.

Chilvers are now the league’s sole representatives after CSKA Emneth were knocked out after a repeat of last season’s final against Windmill FC.

Norfolk Junior Sunday Cup

Southery ASA made it into the last eight after a tough away game to MC Rovers.

Southery opened the scoring through Matty Weeds, but went into the interval 2-1 down.

A Simon Bird header pulled Southery level and then some quick-thinking from Robbie Evans allowed Terry Whitwell to slot into an empty net.

Shouldham entertained fellow league team Gaywood Athletic in an end-to-end encounter.

Daniel Murphy helped himself to a brace, one of which came from the penalty spot, to help Shouldham, who were excellent at the back, to a 2-0 victory.

West Lynn Sunday cruised past Harleston Town with a 4-1 success.

Goals from Michael Rix, Travis Mortimer and a brace from Dale Parnell were enough to secure the win.

Lynn Sunday League

Division One

In Division One, the goals flowed as England’s Hope ran out resounding 12-3 winners against CSKA Young Boys.

Five goals from James Dougal led the way for Hope with a hat-trick from Dylan Petit, a brace from Cory Collins and one a piece from Ben Fenn and Paul Richardson completing the scoring.

In reply, Kieran Hamilton, Jack Griffin and Lewis Bass were all on target for Young Boys.

Division Two

CSKA Reserves closed the gap at the top of the table with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Long Sutton to remain unbeaten.

Goals from Phil Franklin, Connor Young and Brad Kennedy were enough for the three points despite a two-goal response from Jack Allen and Chris Ward.

Tydd St Mary suffered another defeat at title contenders Gorefield, who stretched their unbeaten sequence to five games.

Sam Frost, Jordon Heely and Chris Yaxley found the back of the net for Tydd but were still beaten 5-3 after efforts from Jack Mockford, Wayne Morton, Johnny Harnwell, James McManus and Jamie Leet.

Clenchwarton Victory edged a seven-goal thriller against March Saracens by the odd goal.

Daniel Griffith, Lawrence Thetford and a brace from Alex Thaxton all found the back of the net for Clenchwarton. In reply, March Saracens scored through Matt Grainger, James Hazel and Duncome.