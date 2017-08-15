King’s Lynn Town and Swaffham Town do battle in A47 derby

THURLOW NUNN

DIVISION ONE

Robbie Back will return to one of his old stamping grounds tonight when he takes his King’s Lynn Town Reseves side to A47 rivals Swaffham Town.

Back, who played for the Pedlars for a number of years, said: “It’s always nice to go back to Swaffham.

“They are one of my former teams and it is such a fantastic litle club.

“Swaffham are favourites in my eyes because they’ve just come down from the Premier League.

“They have got some very good players with the likes of Vinny (Alex Vincent) and Joe Jackson and it will be very difficult for us.

“It will be a typical derby game and I’m expecting a real blood-and-thunder first few minutes, but we will go there full of confidence after our first win on Friday night.”

Back’s opposite number Paul Hunt, who had a spell playing and as assistant manager of King’s Lynn Town Reserves, said: “It’s a local derby and we are looking forward to it.

“Age and experience wise, they’ve got a lot more than the likes of your Needham’s, Leiston’s and Bury Town Reserves of this league.

“We won’t have a full-strength squad available until the start of September, but we’ve still got some very good players at this football club.

“We did have a blip at Wisbech St Mary, but we didn’t have any recognised centre-halves that night.

“Both clubs know each other’s players well and we would like to keep the momentum going following our FA Cup win over Rothwell.

The West Norfolk rivals have won one game apiece going into the clash, although Swaffham Town were without a fixture at the weekend.

Norwich CBS 0

King’s Lynn Town Res 2

King’s Lynn Town Reserves suffered a fresh injury blow as they claimed their first victory of the new campaign.

Striker Ryan Harnwell, who came into the line-up along with Scott English and Nathan Daw, suffered a fractured leg during the win.

Harnwell’s injury blow came hot on the heels of Kieran Shipp who looks to be sidelined for up to three months with knee ligament damage.

An early chance saw Dylan Edge shoot wide before Harnwell left the field with his injury.

The frontman was replaced by Jack Frohawk who had an instant impact on affairs by winning the penalty from which Eoin McQuaid fired home.

Lynn’s second string continued to dominate the game with Frohawk’s pace causing the hosts all kinds of problems.

Frohawk should have put Lynn two goals in front before Norwich were reduced to ten men following a crude two-footed lunge on Nathan Daw.

The Linnets added a second when Ryan Lennon converted after good work between McQuaid and Edge.

Norwich did their best to try to break down the Lynn defence but Liam Fryatt and English stood tall throughout the 90 minutes.

n Downham Town were left feeling aggrieved by a 3-2 defeat at Whitton United, where Jono Sykes scored both goals with his head.

Town, who were undone by a late winner from the hosts, felt that a number of decisions went against them.

PREMIER DIVISION

Fakenham Town 0

Walsham-le-Willows 1

The Ghosts are still looking for their first league points – and goals – of the season following their narrow defeat on Friday night.

Manager Robbie Harris said: “I can’t really complain about our performances, other than the second half on Friday night.

“We had the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half, but then changed the way we played by going longer after the break.

“We missed five clear-cut chances against Newmarket and ended up losing 6-0 and missed three very good chances in the first half on Friday.

“I’m sure once we score one then more will follow, we’ve just got to learn to be more clinical in both boxes.”