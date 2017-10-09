King’s Lynn Town announce marquee signings of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin

King’s Lynn Town have made a bold statement of their intent with the marquee signings of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin.

The Southern League outfit have swooped to bring in the former Norwich City stars to bolster their promotion hopes.

Holt, who began an illustrious career with Barrow in the Northern Premier League, has played for a number of non-league and professional clubs.

After excellent spells with both Sheffield Wednesday and Rochdale, Holt’s goalscoring exploits continued with Nottingham Forest before signing for Shrewsbury Town in 2008 where he became top goalscorer.

From Shrewsbury he signed for Norwich in 2009.

The move was an immediate success and in the 2009–10 season, he finished the campaign by winning the Norwich City Player of the Year award after scoring 30 goals in 44 appearances (24 in the league).

The frontman was one of the leading scorers in Football League One and, in 2010–11, Holt continued to be a prolific scorer, and was runner-up in the League Player of the Year awards.

In total, the 36-year-old has scored more than 200 goals in more than 500 appearances.

Former St Mirren man Lappin, who was capped 10 times by the Scotland national under-21 team, put pen-to-paper for Norwich in 2009.

Lappin, 34, made more than 100 appearances for the Canaries, helping them jump from League One to the Premier League in consecutive seasons under Paul Lambert.

He left City for Cardiff in November, 2012, had a loan spell at Sheffield United and then returned to Scotland to play for St Johnstone.

Lappin then played for National League club York City from 2016 to 2017.

The Glasgow-born player was released by the Minstermen at the end of the season, with the possibility of returning once recovering from a ruptured Achilles.