King’s Lynn Town announce ticket increase for promotion push next season

King’s Lynn Town have announced an increase in ticket prices as they look to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season.

The Linnets have revealed a new pricing structure on the eve of tomorrow’s penultimate home game against Frome Town.

Fans are faced with a 20 per cent increase for the majority of league games (Category C) for next season, while Category B games have been priced at £15.

Prices for FA Cup and Trophy games are still to be confirmed but friendlies will remain £8.

On the proposed rise, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “One of the reasons I appointed Ian (Culverhouse) was because he has high standards and the sort of professionalism I want throughout our club.

“We have an extremely loyal following and we owe it to them to put in place a team capable of challenging for honours. Accordingly, the first team will be improved this summer.”

Manager Culverhouse said: “The supporters have been magnificent to me since I came in. They want success and I want to give them that.

“Their support is unwavering and translates to the players on a match day, so we need you to come in even greater numbers next season.

“The challenge for us from this point on is to build on what has gone well this season and continue to work hard on the training pitch.

“The chairman and I are very clear about the players we need, the scouting network that needs to be in place, and academy, to help nurture future talent.”

Lynn’s chairman Cleeve still believes the marginal increases on match and season tickets next season represents good value for supporters.

Cleeve said: “Buying a season ticket for the upcoming campaign will give you entry to three games completely free of charge.

“This is the first price change in six years but I think we are keeping our prices competitive.

“We may be introducing Category B pricing for some of our league matches also, but season ticket holders and members wouldn’t be affected by this increase.

“We have capped the price rises at the lowest level possible.

“Whilst there have been increases we are also offering initiatives to help supporters pay over several months, claim discounts on food, drink and merchandise and bring the next generation of supporters for free.

“I think of myself as a custodian of King’s Lynn Town FC and I want our club to be successful – but I can only do that with you, the supporters.

“Your backing is incredible and I look forward to seeing you cheer on our new signings at The Walks next season.”

Season ticket holders will be able to pay for their season tickets via an interest free instalment plan, while general admission match tickets will remain completely free.

Lynn are also launching a membership will be available that entitles supporters to reduced price match tickets for category B league matches, club bar and shop discounts on match days and online.

To view the new prices, visit: http://www.kltown.co.uk/2017/04/12/season-1718-prices/

The Linnets hope to have defenders Tom Ward and Sam Gaughran back in contention for tomorrow’s game after recent injuries.