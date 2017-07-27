King’s Lynn Town beat Ipswich in seven-goal thriller

King’s Lynn Town 4 Ipswich Town XI 3

Striker Leon Mettam was the late match winner as the Linnets deservedly came out on top of a seven-goal thriller in their penultimate home friendly on Wednesday night.

Mettam fired home a free-kick two minutes from time against a strong Blues’ outfit who included a number of fringe first-team players.

Andre Dozell - son of Ipswich Town legend Jason - was one of the names on the visiting teamsheet, along with New Zealand international Monty Patterson, who played in this year’s Confederations Cup, Northern Ireland Under-21 Conor McKendry and former Arsenal player James Blanchfield.

The winning margin could have been much greater but for the efforts of visiting goalkeeper and former Welsh Youth international Michael Crowe, who pulled off a string of fine saves.

The first half saw Lynn create the bulk of the chances with Toby Hilliard nodding over Ryan Fryatt’s cross on four minutes.

Efforts by Ryan Hawkins, Tom Siddons and Ryan Fryatt all failed to beat the impressive Crowe, but on 42 minutes Michael Clunan’s cross was swept home by Hilliard to give Lynn a deserved half-time lead.

The visitors’ first half chances saw Fryatt with an excellent defensive block to deny McKendry whilst Frazer Blake-Tracy was again impressive in defence.

Ipswich pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart through Patterson with a curling shot from the edge of the box.

Lynn soon recovered and looked the more likely to add to the score.

They did just that midway through the second half when Hawkins converted a precision pass from substitute Craig Parker.

Crowe did well to deny Mettam from point-blank range before Ipswich equalised soon after with Patterson scoring from a free-kick from some 25 yards.

The Blues took the lead through teenager Albert Wilton with ten minutes remaining, but it took just two minutes for Hilliard to score his second of the night, picking up a pass from Sam Warburton.

With just two minutes remaining Mettam put Lynn back in front.

Lynn starting line-up: Street, Whayman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, T Ward, Fryatt, Clunan, Jarvis, Hilliard, Siddons, Hawkins.

Used subs: Mettam, Shipp, Warburton, Parker, McLeish, Lennon, Frary, Castellan.

Attendance: 488.