King’s Lynn Town beat league leaders

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 2 Tiverton Town 0

King’s Lynn Town recovered from back-to-back league and cup defeats by beating league leaders Tiverton Town at The Walks.

First half goals from Craig Parker and Ryan Hawkins condemned the Yellows to their second league defeat on their travels this season - and the final damage could have been far worse.

Lynn wasted no time in stating their intentions with Leon Mettam getting on the end of Tom Ward’s long ball out of defence and hitting the upright on three minutes.

The Walks outfit had appeals for a penalty turned down when Cameron Norman was grounded having got past his marker.

There was a slight element of fortune about it when Michael Gash’s shot from the left was deflected to Craig Parker who reacted quickest at the far post to head home.

Tiverton had a chance to level almost immediately when Jamie Price headed against hit the bar from a corner but it was Lynn who went on to dominate the remainder of the half.

Visiting shotstopper Martin Rice pulled off a number of saves, denying Mettam and Hawkins with his arms and legs..

The impressive Ryan Hawkins troubled the visiting defence with his runs and it was he that scored Lynn’s second goal eight minutes before the interval.

Mettam started the move, setting up Parker who skipped past the challenge of the defender before feeding the through ball to Hawkins to double Lynn’s advantage.

The lively Mettam then had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside.

Not for the first time this season, the second half failed to live up to the excitement of the first.

Tiverton failed to force home goalkeeper Alex Street into a serious save, but Frazer Blake-Tracy produced one goal-saving tackle while Ward was on hand to clear another opportunity with visiting substitute Scott Rogers bearing down on goal.

Norman had the best of Lynn’s chances after the break when he worked his way into the area and his cross across just evaded Gash’s foot.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (McQuaid 80), Mettam (Siddons 74), Gash (Gillies 74), Hawkins. Subs not used: McQuaid and Hilliard.

Booked: Clunan.

Scorers: Parker 16, Hawkins 37.

Tiverton: Rice, Hurst, Gregory, Price, Mammola, Gardner (Bath 75), Short (S. Rogers 75), Knowles, Howe (J. Rogers 64), L Landricombe, M Landricombe. Subs not used: Horton and G. Rogers.

Booked: L. Landricombe, Howe, S. Rogers.

Attendance: 686.