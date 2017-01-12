King’s Lynn Town boss confident loanee McWilliams will see out season

King’s Lynn Town boss Gary Setchell is confident that midfielder Shaun McWilliams will remain at The Walks until the end of the season.

McWilliams, 18, is on a season-long loan with the Linnets after arriving from League Two outfit Northampton earlier this campaign.

The midfielder joined the Northampton Town Academy at the age of 14 and signed a two-year professional contract with the Cobblers in May of last year.

Northampton parted company with manager Rob Page on Monday and Setchell said: “I feel a bit sorry for Shaun because I think he was very much part of Rob’s plans.

“I know Rob rated him very highly and had he still been manager of Northampton next season then I believe Shaun would have featured highly.

“Shaun will continue to train with Northampton during the week, but you wouldn’t expect any new manager to start throwing a load of youngsters in for the final 15-20 games of the season.”

Setchell believes the loan deal has helped both parties improve.

“Shaun has been magnificent for us this season,” enthused Setchell.

“I think he is a lot better player than when he first came to us and I think Shaun will be the first to admit that.”

McWilliams has made 15 appearances for Lynn since arriving at the club, scoring two goals.

Tomorrow, the in-form Linnets travel to Chippenham Town, looking to extend their unbeaten run to ten matches.

