King’s Lynn Town boss expecting tough game at Basingstoke

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse is expecting a tough test when his side travel to Basingstoke Town in the Southern League tomorrow.

The Linnets make the Premier Division trip to the Dragons who have an impressive home record this campaign and are currently on a run of nine games unbeaten on their home patch in all competitions.

Culverhouse, whose side lead the table, said: “It will be another difficult game, as they all are, and again it will be all about us.

“I was disappointed with our first 45 minutes on Tuesday and I think we were very fortunate that we went in at the break level as Royston created the better chances.

“We talked about some things at the break and after Michael (Gash’s) goa,l which he thoroughly deserved after some recent hard shifts, I felt there would only be one winner.

“Ryan’s goals (Ryan Hawkins) were different class and it’s something the lad has in his locker.”

Irrespective of any promotion it looks to be Lynn’s last visit to the Camrose, the Dragon’s home for the past 72 years.

Next season the club hope be playing at the Winklebury Football Complex whilst the next few weeks will see plans submitted for the redevelopment of The Camrose Stadium site.

“Basingstoke have a very good home record with just the one loss, so it’s one of those games where you hope you are able as a team to set your stall out early and control things as early as you can.

“But to do that there will be battles all over the pitch that have to be won.

“Once you have a control, like we saw on Tuesday evening, everything about the game becomes much easier.

“They will be confident and it’s going to be tough, but that’s football.

We just take every challenge as it arrives and see where we stand after that particular match.

Basingstoke finished one place above the Linnets last season, but The Walks outfit did complete the double over their opponents with two 2-1 victories.

With Hereford being in the FA Trophy on November 25, their visit to The Walks is to be re-arranged. But it has given the club the opportunity to bring forward the trip to Kings Langley, originally scheduled for February 10.