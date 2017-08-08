King’s Lynn Town boss may sign one more after defender Norman

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse hasn’t ruled out one further signing after adding defender Cameron Norman to his playing squad.

Former Norwich City youngster Norman, 21, agreed terms with Linnets at training on Monday night and goes straight into the Lynn squad for the club’s opening Southern League Premier Division fixture.

On another potential new face coming in, Culverhouse said: “There could be another one. You want all the sweets in the candy store, but I know there’s a limit.”

Norman made 14 appearances for National League South side Concord Rangers last season, scoring one goal, and was a member of the Canaries’ FA Youth Cup winning team in 2013.

Norman, who has also played for Woking, Needham Market and Norwich United, played in both legs of City’s final against Chelsea and his performances saw him sign a two-year professional contract shortly after.

Norwich announced last summer that they would not be renewing his contract and he joined the Planters before earning a move to Concord in September 2016.

Culverhouse said: “He’s an exceptional young footballer. He’s a good size and has had a good grounding at Norwich City. His arrival fills another part of the jigsaw for us.”