King’s Lynn Town boss ready to continue FA Cup love affair

Ian Culverhouse has always enjoyed a special relationship with the FA Cup.

In 1989, he was part of the Norwich City team that reached the semi-finals before being knocked out by Everton, and three years later he repeated the feat when the Canaries lost to Sunderland in the last four at Hillsborough.

Twenty-five years on, Culverhouse is ready to fall in love with the competition all over again – but this time as manager of King’s Lynn Town.

Tomorrow, Lynn host Coleshill Town at The Walks in the First Qualifying Round and the Linnets boss would love nothing more than another extended run in the tournament.

Culverhouse said: “It doesn’t matter what competition you are playing in, you want to win every game that you play in.

“The FA Cup is very special for any football club, but especially at non-league level.

“It brings a real buzz to the town. It would be fantastic for us to go as far as possible for everyone involved at the club.

“There’s a special romance about it and any side can beat anyone on their day. It also gives players a great opportunity to put themselves in the shop window.

“I do have some great memories but I never actually managed to get to the final and that was probably my biggest regret as a player.

“We had a very good team at Norwich back in those days. In 1989, I remember Sutton United, who were a non-league side, defeating Coventry and we played them and beat them 8-0.”

Despite wanting a prolonged run in this year’s road to Wembley, Culverhouse is refusing to set any targets for his in-form side.

“We will take each round as it comes,” admitted the Linnets chief.

“I was just happy to get a home draw.

“Coleshill have had some good results to get this far already so they will come here with plenty of momentum in their sails.

“I can imagine they will be well up for the challenge and all teams will enjoy coming to The Walks.

“We will give them the full respect they deserve. We won’t be underestimating them and I can guarantee everyone now there will be no complacency from myself or the team.

“The team have set some really high standards this season and it’s up to my players to maintain those.”

The Linnets are sweating on the fitness of five key players ahead of the tie.

Strikers Michael Gash and Leon Mettam both remain doubtful, while defenders Sam Gaughran, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Ryan Fryatt are all carrying slight knocks.

Midlands-based minnows Coleshill Town have won all seven of their league and cup fixtures so far this season, scoring 23 goals in the process.

The Colemen, who reached the semi-finals of last season’s FA Vase, are managed by former Coalville Town defender Cameron Stuart.

So far in this year’s FA Cup they have accounted for Wellington 6-2 and Bromsgrove Sporting 4-3.

The winners of the first qualifying round tie will receive £3,000 and a place in Monday’s draw.