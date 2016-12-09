King’s Lynn Town boss relishes underdogs’ Gateshead Trophy trip

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell is relishing his side’s status as underdogs as they travel to Gateshead tomorrow in the First Round Proper of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Setchell believes it will take a monumental effort from his players if they are to add Gateshead to their list of scalps in this season’s FA Trophy.

The Conference National side will present Lynn with their biggest challenge to date and Setchell said: “It is going to take a huge effort if we are to come back with any kind of result.

“It’s a mammoth task. They are a full-time side with some big players and it wasn’t that long ago they were playing at Wembley in a Conference play-off final.

“I’ve watched them and I know they will try to put us under the cosh. We are going to have to defend our box very well, be big and strong and take our chances when they come.

“All of the odds are stacked against us, but they lost their last three games and failed to score in all of those so we’ve got to try to use that to our advantage.”

Setchell, whose side will stay overnight tonight in preparation for the game, admitted that his side will need to match Gateshead’s high-tempo from the very first whistle at the International Stadium.

“We’ve got to get to grips with the tempo Gateshead play at from the very start,” said Setchell.

“Gateshead are playing at the level they are because they play with a good tempo, make less mistakes and make better decisions than us.

“They are a very, very professional outfit and have a professional manager in Neil Aspin. I’m sure they will have done their homework and won’t underestimate us.”

Setchell says the tie, which will see the winners pick up a cheque for £5,000, offers his players a chance to put themselves on the map.

“We’ve got a lot of younger players here who are aspiring to play at the level Gateshead are at or above.

“I genuinely believe if we can defend really well and get to grips with the tempo that they play at then we have a live chance.”

In-form Lynn have already accounted for both Stourbridge and Buxton in this season’s competition and Saturday’s encounter holds no fears for Setchell and his troops.

“It’s a massive ask but an enjoyable one. We’ve done alright and had a run but we’d love to go another one or two rounds.

“We’re on a great run at the moment and the dressing room is buzzing. It’s a really good place to be.

“The players are buying into what we are trying to achieve and hopefully that will continue at Gateshead.”

Midfielder Lee Smith is Lynn’s biggest injury concern going into the game and Danny Emmington is likely to deputise should Smith miss out.

Lynn go into the game on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run and haven’t conceded a goal in more than 500 minutes of football.