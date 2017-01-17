King’s Lynn Town boss Setchell hails chairman’s backing

King’s Lynn Town boss Gary Setchell has thanked the club’s chairman, Stephen Cleeve, for his backing as the Linnets look to bounce straight back to winning ways tonight.

The Walks outfit hosts Biggleswade Town in a quick return to Southern League action after seeing their long unbeaten run in the league, which stretched back until the end of October, ended by Chippenham Town on Saturday.

Setchell singled out Cleeve for special praise, saying: “The chairman has been nothing short of magnificent for the football club and for me personally.

“He has backed me every step of the way this season and that has been seen during recent results on the pitch with the strength of our squad.

“Supporters were getting restless earlier in the season but the chairman stood by me and he has continued to do so going into the new year.

“He could have easily thrown the towel in and tried to save some of his money for next season but he has been 100 per cent behind me.

“When he came to the club he had a lot of personal outlay and, although gates have been down, he has still been prepared to put his hand in his pocket.

“Our last home crowd against St Ives showed that we must be doing something right and a lot of that is down to the chairman.”

Setchell believes that if Lynn can keep the majority of their squad together for next season then the team will continue its rapid improvement.

“If we can keep this squad together, it will give us one hell of a platform to build on,” admitted Setchell.

“A club like Hitchin have shown what can be achieved by keeping the nucleus of a squad together for a few seasons.

“They haven’t got the biggest budget in the league, in fact it is very similar to ours, but the togetherness in their side is unbelievable.

“Their fans are beginning to see the benefits of a Hitchin-type model and it just shows what can be achieved with a lot of hard work and a real togetherness at a football club.”

The football club have paid tribute to former assistant manager, reserve and youth team boss Ellis Gay – the father of former Linnets goalkeeper Danny – who died on Saturday.

On Saturday, the official Twitter feed of King’s Lynn Town, @officialKLtown,said: “The club have been informed of the sad news that Ellis Gay has passed away today.

“Condolences, thoughts and prayers go to all the family from the club and our supporters.

“Ellis was a true gentleman who cared greatly about the development of young local lads in the town.”