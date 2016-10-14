King’s Lynn Town boss Setchell: Hayes switched home game a must-win

King’s Lynn Town FC boss Gary Setchell says his team’s home game with Hayes & Yeading United tomorrow is a must-win.

It had been originally scheduled as an away Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division fixture but was switched to The Walks as Beaconsfield, who Hayes groundshare with, are in home FA Cup action.

Setchell feels the next two games, versus Hayes – who are a point and a place behind Lynn – and away at ninth-place Stratford Town a week on Saturday, will be crucial.

He said: “I think we have played seven at home, and won two, drawn four and lost one. I feel we need to start turning these home draws into wins and some of these away losses into draws.

“Hayes are in a similar position to us. As a group we feel we’re not in bad form.

“We’ve just had too many draws and not enough wins. Saturday is a really important game for the season already.

“If we want to be a top-half side looking to push on then we’ve got to get the points. The two games now we have got to get results out of.”

Setchell added: “Hayes, like Cirencester the other day, have just changed their manager, so you end up knowing nothing about them. I’ll speak to the St Ives manager as they played at Hayes on Tuesday night.”

When teams change their manager the squad usually want to impress the new incumbent, but Setchell said this also applies to his troops.

“Yes, but our players want to impress our manager and our fans. I felt our fans have been very good to us all season,” he commented.

“We’re always on the lookout for new players. But the key for me now is getting three or four players fit and on the grass, which will be like having a couple of new signings.”

Lee Stevenson came off the bench in the midweek loss at Leamington (see page 94) after recovering from a knee injury.

Setchell said of the influential midfielder: “He will be training this week and he will be available for selection on Saturday.

“We’re close to getting nearly all our players back and we will have a full squad in the next couple of weeks, so there’ll be no excuses.”

The main long-term absentee is head injury victim Matty Castellan, and Setchell added: “Matty will be attending the Hayes game and that’s great news.

“We are now 13 games into the season so I will tinker with the team and make one or two changes.”

l The club would like to place on record their thanks to Hayes for agreeing to the fixture switch.

That means that the scheduled Reserve team Thurlow Nunn League Division One fixture at The Walks against Braintree Reserves has now been postponed and the fixture will be arranged for a later date.