King’s Lynn Town boss Setchell says defenders need to be at their best for Chippenham

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell has reminded his defenders that they will need to be at their absolute best when his side travel to Chippenham Town tomorrow.

The Linnets go into the game on the back of a nine-match unbeaten run and Setchell has issued a stark warning about the threat the Bluebirds possess.

Setchell watched ten-man Chippenham defeat Weymouth on Tuesday and said: “Our three centre-halves and holding midfielder are going to have one hell of a job on their hands.

“In Dave Pratt and Andy Sandell they have one of the best strike forces in the division and one thing we must not do is concede possession cheaply.

“It was one of the weirdest games of football I’ve ever seen. Weymouth absolutely battered them in the first half but after the break they were punished for giving away the ball. They may have had ten men but Chippenham picked Weymouth off.”

The Linnets lost the corresponding fixture on their travels 4-1 last season and Setchell isn’t expecting a repeat this time around.

“We’re a completely different animal to what we were then and I’m fully expecting us to come home with a positive result,” admitted Setchell.

“I got it wrong at the start of the season and didn’t perhaps bring in all the players that we needed.

“I’ve had to do a bit of a rebuilding job. We’ve found a system that we’re happy with and the players are happy with and we have become very hard to beat.

“We’ve got a real tough run of fixtures coming up but if we can remain in a mid-table position at the end of January then I believe we can finish the season really strongly.

“We’re in a really good place at the moment and my hardest job will be to try to keep this squad together for next season.”

Defender Jordan Yong (ill) remains absent for the trip but midfielder Michael Clunan is expected to make a return.

Chippenham Town chief Mark Collier is keen to avenge the 4-0 hammering dished out to his side by Lynn back in September.

Collier told the Wiltshire Gazette and Herald: “We were very, very poor up there and we were disappointed in that performance.

“They are a big club and probably don’t really want to be in the Southern League, not just for logistical reasons, but also they want to be at a higher level.

“They are mid-table at the moment but are in good form and have made some astute signings so it’s going to be difficult.

“However, it’s them who have got to spend four hours on a coach before the game this time, whereas we will be fresh so hopefully we can get another good result.”