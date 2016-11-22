King’s Lynn Town boss Setchell: this is my ‘hardest’ season

King’s Lynn Town boss Gary Setchell has described the opening months of this campaign as the toughest in the seven years he has been in the managerial hot seat.

Other than Matty Castellan, Conor Marshall and Ryan Fryatt, manager Setchell had a fully-fit squad to choose from for Saturday’s game against Banbury United, which Lynn won 1-0.

Tonight, the Linnets set out on the Norfolk Senior Cup trail at Thetford Town, and Setchell said: “This season has been the hardest few months of my seven years at the club.

“The injury list has been horrendous. It’s not a excuse, it’s a fact and it has had a massive effect on results at the start of the season.

“Not just our results but also the reserves. They have been a godsend and without them I’m not sure how we would have got through this difficult period.

“There have been times this season where I have had seven or eight of the reserve lads with me which has given them great experience and some have grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“Backie (Robbie Back) and Curly (Marc Curson, Reserves management) have supported me fully and not once moaned or groaned about me depleting their squad.

“We all know that reserve management can be a thankless task but this is again a great example of how all the team managers are pulling together for the cause, right down to Dan Buhlemann and Kevin Wingfield with the under-16s team.”

Reserve team boss Robbie Back echoed Setchell’s sentiments.

Back said: “We’ve had a mixed bag of results this quarter, but the thing which has pleased myself and Curly (Marc Curson) is that we have competed with the better teams in our league with our youngsters.

“We drew with Coggeshall at home and lost to Stowmarket and Halstead with injury time winners, games which could have easily gone the other way, but that’s football.

“Our league position isn’t something I am worried about as we will improve and hopefully climb up the table going into the new year.

“This season will almost certainly be about blooding some of these fantastic youngsters we having coming through the ranks and giving them some experience of step six football.”

Setchell admitted: “The Norfolk Senior Cup is a competition we really want to do well in,”

Thetford Town are managed by former Linnet Danny White.