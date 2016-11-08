King’s Lynn Town boss Setchell wants to kick on after Cinderford win

King’s Lynn Town boss Gary Setchell wants his players to start looking upwards as his side bid to climb the Southern League table.

The Linnets recorded their first home success since the end of September – and only their third on home soil this season – with a 3-0 victory over Cinderford Town.

Setchell said: “The injuries have had an impact on us this season, that’s a fact, but I don’t like looking at the table and seeing ourselves fifth from bottom in the table.

“I want to kick on and get us into the top half of the Southern League. This side will never, ever get relegated as the players are too passionate about the football club for that to happen.

“We’ve got to stick together and keeping working hard – I want my players to start looking upwards rather than downwards.”

Setchell acknowledged that the previous weekend’s FA Trophy victory at Stourbridge was the perfect pick-me-up for his severely-depleted squad.

“Today’s performance wasn’t great but it was never going to be with six players missing,” admitted Setchell. “I think if we hadn’t got the result at Stourbridge last Saturday then we’d have lost or drawn the game today.

“As a team it rejuvenated us. Despite all of our injuries there was a real buzz when the players came into training this week. We’ve only lost two games in 10 at home but we’ve had too many draws.”