King’s Lynn Town boss wants his defence to tighten up

Ian Culverhouse has warned King’s Lynn Town’s players that their purple patch in the league will not continue if they do not improve defensively.

The Linnets travel to Southern League whipping boys Dunstable Town tonight in a game that could see them go back to the top of the table by the end of the evening. But the Linnets boss has acknowledged that his side were poor during the 3-2 home victory over Kings Langley at the weekend and has demanded that they tighten up at the back.

Culverhouse said: “We were too spread as a back four on Saturday and need to be a lot tighter as a unit so that’s something we’ll be working on. When we come up against the big boys we are going to have to be very, very careful and we will need to be so much tighter as a team and as a group.

“The distances between players were too great against Kings Langley and there were a lot of spaces for them to exploit all over the pitch.

“That’s not like us at all. We’ve been tight and solid, especially at home, so we need to get back to how we were.”

On the prospect of bringing another defender to the club, Culverhouse said: “We’ve got enough defenders in the building so it’s about being tight and compact with what we have got.

“Today we were a little too open and it was also the same against Weymouth. We’ve got our full quota of players so it’s up to them to make sure that they get it right.”

Tonight’s opponents have shipped 44 goals in their opening 12 fixtures but Culverhouse is taking nothing for granted.

“It will be another hard game, no match is easy in this league,”he admitted.

“Teams are just not going to let us play, we have to earn the right to play and to get the three points.”

Culverhouse also praised two-goal Tom Siddons who shrugged off recent illness to play in Lynn’s sixth win on home soil.

“Tom has been quite ill so his fitness levels were down, but he stepped in and did really well against Kings Langley.”