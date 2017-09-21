King’s Lynn Town boss wants his players to return to winning ways

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has challenged his players to return to winning ways going into Saturday’s home game against Tiverton Town at The Walks.

Back-to-back league and cup defeats in the last week have brought the Linnets back down to earth after going unbeaten in their opening six games of the campaign.

Culverhouse told the club’s website: “The last two games have been no where near where we had been previously.

“We had given some good performances and put ourselves into a good place.

“However at Royston and Nuneaton the level of play had dropped and we got what we deserved from both games.

“The players as a group have to take responsibility for that, which they have done, as have I.

“In both games the opposition have benefited richly from mistakes – all of our own doing I hasten to add – and we have been punished.

“We have also conceded from set plays which to me is very disappointing, almost criminal you could say and we have been chatting about it and working on it in training this week.

“I’m not going to dwell on the last two games, They have now gone, consigned to history.

“What is important to me is that we learn from these bad experiences and move on to the weekend with a positive frame of mind.”

Tiverton Town are managed by Martyn Rogers, who is back for his second spell at the club having previously managed the Yellows between 1992 and 2010.

Despite their flying start to the campaign, Rogers freely admits that his side may not be up there as the most talented team in the division.

Rogers told Devon Live: “I think if the lads keep working as they’re working, we may not be the best team in the league, even being top of the table at the moment, I would say we’re top of the league in terms of desire.

“The lads want to do well for the club and you can’t take that away from them.

“From the last five or six games of last season to now, they’ve been absolutely superb.

“You don’t get to the top of the table through a fluke, it’s through sheer effort and work and we play to our strengths.”

With Banbury making FA Cup progress, Lynn’s visit has been re-arranged for a second time and is now scheduled for Tuesday, November 7.

The club’s BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup trip to Kempston Rovers will now take place on Saturday, September 30.