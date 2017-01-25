King’s Lynn Town bounce back with midweek draw in Wales at Merthyr

Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division

Merthyr Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town bounced back from their Weymouth horror show with a superb performance in Wales on Tuesday night.

The Linnets, who showed all the character missing from the home performance at the weekend, came close to ending the unbeaten home of the Martyrs in a game that could have gone either way.

An early opportunity for the hosts saw Kayne McLaggon’s shot blocked after Ashley Evans had broken up a dangerous Lynn attack.

Lynn had early shouts for a penalty waved away before Oliver Davies came out well to block a shot midway through the first half.

A couple of minutes later, the Martyrs went close themselves with a 20-yard shot which Alex Street held under the bar at the second attempt.

Lynn took the lead ten minutes before the interval as Lee Stevenson fired home a free-kick past Merthyr’s two-man wall from all of 25 yards.

The hosts equalised almost immediately when Scott Barrow centred for Ian Traylor to head home at the far post.

The goal lifted the Martyrs and they were all over King’s Lynn for the rest of the half, with a great 25-yard shot from Eliot Richards that brought an equally fine flying save from Street.

Merthyr offered little threat to Lynn in the opening 20 minutes of the second period.

The closest they came to taking the lead was when Barrow’s centre was headed off the line.

Fifteen minutes from time, Lynn just failed to get a final touch on a delightful delivery into the box.

The Martyrs went looking for the winner in the closing stages.

A speedy run down the left by Corey Jenkins saw him put the ball across the area, but it was taken away from Kyle Copp by Ian Traylor.

Two minutes later, another slick move saw Copp play in Kayne McLaggon in on the right of the area for him to pull the ball back, but Barrow’s shot was well saved by Street.

The Linnets almost stole victory from another set piece when another Stevenson free-kick came back off the foot of the post.

There was time for Merthyr to have a free-kick of their own, which Kyle Copp sent a couple of feet over the woodwork.

Merthyr Town: O. Davies, A Davies, Tancock, McDonald Barrow, Richards (Copp 76), Evans, Reffell, Traylor, Prosser (Jenkins 68), McLaggon. Subs not used: Watkins, Williams, Patten.

Scorer; Traylor 37.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Fryatt, Yong, Gaughan, Ward, Stevenson (Zielonka 88), Clunan, Quigley, Hawkins (Edge 77), Hilliard (Setchell 90+3), Warburton. Sub not used: Congreave.

Scorer: Stevenson 35.

Attendance: 409.