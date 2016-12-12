King’s Lynn Town bow out of FA Trophy at Conference National outfit Gateshead

FA Trophy First Round Proper

Gateshead 2 King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town’s FA Trophy interest was ended for another season but they were far from disgraced at Conference National outfit Gateshead.

The Linnets more than held their own against the ‘Heed’ for long spells of Saturday’s tie but paid the price for not taking their chances and errors at the other end of the field for both of Gateshead’s goals.

Lynn made one change to their starting 11 with player-assistant manager Lee Stevenson replacing Danny Emmington who dropped to the bench.

Gateshead made five changes from the side that started against North Ferriby last Saturday as manager Neil Aspin took the opportunity to rotate his squad and rest some players.

The home side started strongly but Lynn’s defence limited the opposition to shots from long range with Mitch Brundle testing Alex Street in the second minute and Gus Mafuta shooting wide from distance three minutes later.

Sam Warburton was the first to show for Lynn but his cross evaded the lurking Toby Hilliard.

Nine minutes into the contest, striker Jordan Burrow, making his first start for the Tynesiders after recently signing from Halifax, just managed to get his head to Fyfield’s cross but didn’t make full contact and the ball skimmed out for a throw in.

Lynn were beginning to establish themselves and Toby Hilliard headed wide from Jacek Zielonka’s cross.

Midway through the first period, Shaun McWilliams’ long-range effort graze the left post.

Ten minutes later, Ryan Hawkins got on the end of a Michael Clunan free-kick but glanced his header over the woodwork.

The hosts took the lead nine minutes before the interval.

A corner saw Burrow surge into the area to get on the end of Mafuta’s driven cross to force the ball home.

Just before the break Mitch Brundle’s deflected strike curled just over the Linnets’ bar.

Gateshead introduced striker Nyall Bell at half-time and he had the first chance after the restart, his long ball over the top rattling the woodwork from a tight angle.

As expected, the hosts began to control the game more without causing too many worries for the visiting defence.

Lynn had a chance to get on level terms from a Hawkins cross, which found Hilliard in the box, but his contract was weak and the ball went wide of the post.

Burrow nearly got a second for Gateshead on 68 minutes when he got on the end of Brundle’s cross but Dan Quigley managed to get a foot in to divert it onto the upright.

Gateshead introduced leading scorer Danny Johnson on 70 minutes but the Linnets refused to lie down.

Stevenson had a good shot from long-range but it went straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Two minutes from time, a second goal for Gateshead ended all of Lynn’s hopes.

A defensive mistake from a free-kick resulted in a goalmouth scramble saw and Manny Smith stabbed home.

It might have been three a few minutes later, but substitute Ryan Fryatt managed to throw himself in front of shot to deflect the ball away for a corner.

Gateshead: Hanford, Bolton, M. Smith, Fyfield, York (Hannant 66), Brundle, Jones (Bell 46), Atkinson, Burrow (Johnson 70), Penn, Mafuta. Subs: Johnson, G Smith, Johnson, Bell, Hannant.

Booked: Jones.

Scorers: Burrow 36, Smith 88.

Lynn: Street, Zielonka (Revan 61), Yong, Gaughran (Fryatt 87), Quigley, McWilliams, Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard, Hawkins (Emmington 86), Warburton. Subs not used: Edge, Congreve.

Booked: McWilliams. Revan.

Attendance: 277.