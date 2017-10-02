King’s Lynn Town bow out of league cup

Kempston Rovers 3 King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town bowed out of the League Cup at the first hurdle with a 3-1 defeat at Kempston Rovers.

Manager Ian Culverhouse made a number of changes with starts being given to Liam Fryatt, Thomas McLeish and Eion McQuaid while Craig Gillies, Sam Gaughran, Toby Hilliard and Tom Siddons were also included in the starting line-up.

Siddons missed an early penalty for Lynn before Jake Newman’s long-range effort fired the hosts in front.

The Linnets were awarded a second penalty five minutes before the interval after Hilliard had been grounded by home goalkeeper Tom Wyant and Cameron Norman stepped up to level matters.

Newman grabbed his second 18 minutes into the second half, brushing off the attentions of Fazer Blake-Tracy to score, before completing his hat-trick two minutes from time with his tenth goal in 12 games.

Kempston Rovers: Wyant, McNulty, Simpson, Goodman, Mercer (Lyon 73), Boland (Shepherd 83), Heneghan, Moussi (Fryer 72), Tshikuna, Fuller; Newman.

Booked: Wyant, Fuller.

Scorer: Newman 29, 60, 88.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, T Ward, McLeish (Clunan 76), McQuaid, L Fryatt, Siddons, Gillies, Hilliard (Hawkins 46).

Booked: L. Fryatt.

Scorer: Norman (pen) 40.

Attendance: 101.