King’s Lynn Town brush aside Gorleston in penultimate summer friendly

King’s Lynn Town 4 Gorleston 0

King’s Lynn Town easily brushed aside their step five opponents in their penultimate friendly of the summer Saturday (July 29) and, in truth, the final damage could have been far worse.

29.7.17

Ian Culverhouse’s side dominated possession and missed a host of other chances at the Walks while opposing striker Conor Ingram - a summer transfer target of Lynn - hardly had a sniff of goal.

Before the game, the Linnets paraded new signing Michael Gash in front of the fans.

Triallist Tom Siddons put Lynn ahead with a fine turn and shot on five minutes and that lead was doubled on midway through the half when Michael Clunan’s pinpoint free-kick was met emphatically by the head of Craig Parker.

Culverhouse chose not to shuffle his pack at the interval in an effort to get more minutes into his senior players

Three minutes into the second half Leon Mettam scored after some unselfish work from Parker set him up to finish with ease.

Linnets substitute Harry Whayman had a chance to extend the lead further when Hilliard slipped him in behind the defence but could only shoot straight at visiting keeper Molloy.

Mettam completed the scoring in the final seconds after cutting in from the right before unleashing a cracking strike from just inside the box.

Lynn complete their pre-season programme with a trip to Lowestoft Town on Saturday (2pm).

Lynn: Street, Fryatt, Blake-Tracy, T. Ward, Gaughran, Clunan, Jarvis, Parker, Hawkins, Siddons, Mettam. Used Subs: Whayman, Shipp, Hillard, Warburton, Frary, Castellan.

Attendance: 266.