King’s Lynn Town chairman delighted with commercial activity

King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve says he has been encouraged by the extra commercial activity at the club during the summer.

Speaking at an informal press conference on Friday, Cleeve admitted that progress is being made off the pitch at the Southern League club.

Talking to the media, Cleeve said: “It’s a long-term gain, not a short-term solution when it comes to sponsorship.

“You have to build up a pipeline of people and it takes a long time to do that

“The pipelineis already growing for the season after next and it is looking very positive.

“We’ve obviously got Rounce and Evans on board while Barsby have kindly agreed to continue their sponsorship of the away shirt.

“We’ve also sold packages to Listers, Tubbs Bathrooms, East Coast Storage, AMA Waste and Mattress Man which equates to about £6,000 in sponsorship.”

Cleeve said the recent link-up with Rounce and Evans was a perfect example of building bridges and a relationship with local businesses.

“When I was first contacted by Rounce and Evans at an away game it led to then buying a board,” said Cleeve.

“He then bought a match sponsorship for his birthday in April and now he’s doing the community fund.”

The club are edging closer to announcing the name of a new first-team sponsor, while Adrian Flux have terminated their sponsorship of the main stand at The Walks to leave new naming rights up for grabs.

In an effort to move forward even further, the club have announced the appointment of a new commercial manager.

Ashley Bunn, from Reepham, will take up the post on a part-time basis from this week.

On Mr Bunn’s appointment, Cleeve said: “Ashley has got a lot of experience having done this kind of thing for the Big C and he is also a football nut too.

“His responsibility will be to get out to see businesses and help build up the pipeline for a few more years to come.”

Cleeve concluded by revealing that the club had paid transfer fees of £2,000, plus VAT, for Frazer Blake-Tracy, from Lowestoft, and £650,plus VAT, for Dion Frary from Dereham Town.