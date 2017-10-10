King’s Lynn Town chairman’s waiting game to sign Norwich City legends pays off

King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve admitted he had to play a waiting game before finally clinching the huge transfer coup of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin.

Cleeve revealed that talks between the three parties had been on-going for some time before deals for both players to sign were concluded yesterday.

“This has been the conclusion of several weeks worth of talks with Simon and Grant – and I’m delighted that they’ve both come to the club,” said Cleeve.

“Ian’s been very keen to bring them both here, I think they’re going to add a lot to the team and they are probably the two biggest signings that the club has ever made.

“So the football at the moment is great and with the addition of Grant and Simon it’s going to be even better. I’m delighted that they’ve chosen to come here.

“I think we’re progressing in the right manner and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Cleeve believes the duo will strengthen Lynn’s chances of finally gaining promotion to the National League.

“It’s not just their experience, they are also leaders off the pitch as well as on it and you need that for this club to go anywhere.

“The reality is that you’ve got to have a good squad and also a strong bench for Ian (Culverhouse) to work his magic.”