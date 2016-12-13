King’s Lynn Town clinch new sponsor deal with Double G Clothing

King’s Lynn Town clinched a home shirt sponsorship this morning with local firm Double G Clothing.

The club stated: “Double G Clothing started business in August 1993 with partners Gordon Chilvers and Graham Bennett, who between them already had 45 years experience in the wholesale clothing distribution trade.

“Since 2003, Double G Clothing have been proud sponsors of King’s Lynn Town Reserves FC, they are also sponsors of the King’s Lynn and District Sunday Football League, and work very closely with various charities including Bridge for Heroes, Red Wellies and Reach for a Star. Existing customers include the NHS, RAF, universities, college academies, schools, pre-schools, industry, sports clubs, the licencing trade etc.

“Chairman Stephen Cleeve says we are very pleased to finally get the sponsor on the home shirt, and the club shop will be open on Saturday for sales of the new shirt. I would personally like to thank Gordon and Graham for their continued association with King’s Lynn Town FC.”

King’s Lynn Town Club Shop will be open at 1pm on Saturday before the Dorchestsr game.

Photo: TIM SMITH