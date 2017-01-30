King’s Lynn Town come from behind to share the spoils at Kings Langley

Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division

Kings Langley 2 King’s Lynn Town 2

King’s Lynn Town came from behind to share the spoils in a hard-fought draw at Gaywood Park.

Despite taking the lead in the second minute, the Linnets found themselves behind after the hour-mark before fighting back to earn a point.

An early promising move by the visitors developed into something more when the ball was switched out to Shaun McWilliams on the right.

McWilliams beat home shotstopper Xavi Comas and his low centre across the face of goal bounced off the helpless Mayo Balogun and into the net.

It was just the start Lynn needed, but it stung the hosts into action.

Ryan Plowright had a 20-yard effort tipped round the post by Alex Street and a header from the same player was scrambled off the line.

It took a quality goal in the 12th minute to restore parity.

Jack Pattison rampaged down the right, holding off a challenge, before crossing with accuracy for Stevie Ward to head past Street in a crowded penalty area.

Michael Clunan put a shot over the bar in reply, but Kings were in the ascendency with Lewis Toomey hitting the post with a shot on the turn.

Ward and Pattison gave the Lynn defence plenty of problems down the right as the hosts went into the interval on top.

The Linnets made a double interval substitution for the start of the second half with Dan Quigley and Jacek Zielonka replacing Jordan Yong and Toby Hilliard respectively.

The unlucky Toomey beat Street but saw his shot cannon back off the junction of post and bar ten minutes after the restart.

But two minutes later, Stevie Ward intercepted a poor mid-half clearance and surged into the box with skipper Sam Gaughran in close attendance.

As Street came out, Ward managed to get a shot away as the three came together, but the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Toomey crashed the penalty home to put the hosts in front.

The tide began to turn as the Linnets looked to find a way back into the game.

After a period of sustained pressure, the impressive McWilliams drove the ball home from a partially-cleared corner.

The hosts were indebted to Comas for a point-blank save to deny a Gaughran header as Lynn finished the game almost camped in the home half.

Kings Langley: Comas, Pattison, Balogun, Connolly, Johnson, Hitchcock, Ward, Plowright, Toomey, Verney (Duku 70), Waldren. Subs not used: Platt, Bush, Cole, Gallagher.

Scorers: Verney 12, Toomey 52 pen.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Fryatt, Yong (Quigley 46), Gaughran, Ward, McWilliams, Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard (Zielonka 45), Hawkins (Revan 58), Warburton. Subs no used: Edge and Congreve.

Booked: Yong, Gaughran, Quigley.

Scorers: Balogun OG 2, McWilliams 72.

Attendance: 170.