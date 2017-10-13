King’s Lynn Town defender left impressed by new signings

Tom Ward believes the arrival of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin will be invaluable if the club are to fulfil their aim of promotion this season.

The King’s Lynn Town defender was nothing but impressed with the input of the former Norwich City pair during Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Hitchin Town at The Walks.

Ward said: “When you get big names like that come into the changing room you don’t necessarily know what it’s going to be like, but they were both very approachable.

“We’ve seen a bit of Lapps in training and he is very keen to share his advice, which for someone coming down from the level he’s played at, is brilliant for me.

“Even at 27 I’ve still got things to learn, so having experienced players like them will only benefit everyone.

“There are senior lads at the club who can learn from them and also the younger players and the young lads in the reserves.

“If they don’t take the opportunity to learn from them they would be daft as they won’t get a better chance than that in football.”

Tomorrow, the Linnets host Kings Langley at The Walks and Ward wants to see Lynn extend their unbeaten home run.

“Our home form in particular this season has been brilliant and hopefully we’ll keep adding to that.

“If we keep adding quality players to what is already a good base then we’re going to do very well.

“We expect to win games and as a group we expect to be successful so bringing both Grant (Holt) and Simon (Lappin) in only adds to that.”

Ward added: “I live in Sleaford and I know a couple of Norwich fans up there who are right jealous that I’ve got to play with the pair of them.

“It’s fantastic to say that you’ve played with that calibre of player and hopefully it will be nicer to say that we won things with them come the end of the season.”

Since the arrival of Holt and Lappin, odds on the Linnets to win the Southern League have been slashed from 12/1 to 7s in places.