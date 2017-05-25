King’s Lynn Town defender Yong seals pro contract in Malaysia

Jordan Yong has been released by the Linnets after earning himself a contract to play professional football in Malaysia.

The popular defender played almost 300 games for the club over six seasons, enjoying league honours and cup success along the way.

The 27-year-old admitted it was a wrench to be parting company with the Linnets, but the chance of playing professionally in his homeland was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Yong said: “It is with great sadness that my time with King’s Lynn Town Football Club has come to an end.

“I have enjoyed being part of the club and have been loyal for the last six years. I’ve always given 100 per cent every time that I’ve worn the blue and gold shirt and the club has been part of my home.

“It has been an honour and pleasure to have been part of such a great club.

“The offer of a pro contract in Malaysia, that will see me depart in December, is an opportunity that is too good to turn down and something I’ve been working my whole life for.

“Basically the gaffer is looking for commitment for the new season and I’m not really in a position to do that now.

“I would have liked to have stayed until I left but it is something that couldn’t be agreed.

“I leave for Malaysia in December to take up my professional contract which obviously is right in the middle of next season.

“I have really enjoyed my time at the club and would like to thank the fans and the management teams in my time at The Walks for all of their support shown towards me.”

Yong signed for Lynn in the summer of 2011 after arriving from New Zealand where he had been playing for Richmond Athletic.

He was first spotted playing for Wisbech St Mary’s Under-8s before spending time time with the academies of Peterborough, Cambridge United and Norwich City.

After trialling with Southend he joined Wisbech Town for the 2009-10 season before moving abroad.

He played 286 games for Lynn, scoring six goals.

His departure came hot on the heels of utility player Jacek Zielonka, who was released 24 hours after the club’s Norfolk Senior Cup triumph.

Zielonka, like Lee Stevenson previously, had become somewhat of a cult figure with a number of supporters at The Walks since his arrival from Lowestoft Town despite his opportunities at the club being limited.

But the player, who made 34 starts and 29 substitute appearances at The Walks, did not feature in Ian Culverhouse’s plans for the 2017/18 season.

Zielonka’s departure had been widely speculated on social media since the club’s end-of-season presentation evening. Lynn have placed on record their thanks to Zielonka for all his efforts whilst at the club.