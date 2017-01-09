King’s Lynn Town denied double by last-gasp Redditch equaliser

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division

Redditch United 1 King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a point in the West Midlands but were denied all three by a last-gasp equaliser from the hosts.

The Linnets were heading towards their first league double of the campaign thanks to Toby Hilliard’s second-half strike before the Reds levelled four minutes into injury time.

It was cruel on Gary Setchell’s side who dominated the game for long spells.

Setchell was forced into two changes for the game with Jordan Yong and Michael Clunan both ruled out through illness.

The absences saw Ryan Fryatt and Dan Quigley return to the starting line-up.

Lynn had the upper hand from early on.

It was like shooting practice on the home goal in the first half, but Lynn’s efforts were either straight at keeper Brad Catlow or off target.

Lee Stevenson had a shot in the first minute that was turned behind for a corner by Catlow.

Stevenson was a problem for the home side throughout the first half, his next contribution setting up Kurtis Revan but Catlow managed to smother ball.

Lynn’s player-assistant boss then tried from long-range but it went straight to Catlow and then Revan fired over as Lynn looked dangerous going forward.

They did, however, have Lee Smith to thank who blocked Duane Courtney’s goal-bound effort on twenty minutes.

Almost immediately Lynn went down to the other end and Ryan Fryatt’s cutback saw Stevenson shoot straight at Catlow.

Jordan Cullinane-Liburd might have landed a sucker punch for Redditch four minutes after half-time but headed over from a Hales corner.

Hilliard drove inside Cullinane-Liburd but lashed high and wide from an acute angle with Stevenson well placed on 56 minutes as the visitors increased the pressure.

Some hesitant defending allowed Hilliard to cut inside in similar fashion on 73 minutes and this time he nudged past Catlow to Revan who contrived to fire high and wide with the goal gaping.

Lynn finally made their pressure count when substitute Leon Mettam produced a bit of trickery on the edge of box, teeing up Hilliard to break through a crowd of players and guide the ball into the bottom corner.

Lynn had opportunities to make the game safe in the final five minutes.

Stevenson shot over and Mettam was inches away from a Ryan Hawkins cross.

Redditch piled on the pressure in the final seconds, Jhai Dhillon forcing a near-post save from Alex Street.

With literally seconds left on the clock, Courtney’s far-post header found Gurjit Singh who forced the ball home to make Lynn pay for their wasteful finishing.

Redditch: Catlow, Jones, Dhillon, Loveridge, Brown, Cullinane-Liburd, Johnson (Coburne 64), Courtnes, Keen, Hales (Hales 58), Angus (Benjamin 64). Sub not used: Kelly.

Scorer: Singh 90+4.

Lynn: Street, Fryatt (Mettam 57), Quigley, Gaughran, Ward, Smith (Emmington 83), McWilliams, Stevenson, Hilliard, Revan (Hawkins 73), Warburton. Subs not used: Zielonka, Congreve.

Booked: Revan.

Scorer: Hilliard 76.

Attendance: 274.

Referee: Greg Rollason.