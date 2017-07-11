King’s Lynn Town draw FA Trophy newcomers Mildenhall

King’s Lynn Town FC have been drawn at home to Mildenhall Town in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Trophy; the tie to be played on October 28.

Mildenhall are making their debut in the competition.

In the FA Youth Cup Lynn will travel to AFC Sudbury in the Preliminary Round and, if they win, will go to the winners of the Ipswich Wanderers v Newmarket Town tie in the First Round. The Preliminary Round tie is scheduled for week commencing September 4.

Lynn are exempt to the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup which will be staged on Saturday, September 2.