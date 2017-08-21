King’s Lynn Town drawn at home in FA Cup

King’s Lynn Town have been drawn at home to Step Five opposition in the first qualifying round of this year’s Emirates FA Cup.

The Linnets will entertain Midland Football League Premier Division outfit Coleshill Town on Saturday, September 2.

Like Lynn, Birmingham-based Coleshill have made an unbeaten start to their season, having won all four of their league and cup matches so far.

They dispatched Wellington 6-2 in the extra preliminary round before accounting for Bromsgrove Sporting 4-3 in the next stage at the weekend.

The Colemen, who reached the semi-finals of last season’s FA Vase, are managed by former Coalville Town defender Cameron Stuart.

The Linnets are West Norfolk’s only representatives left in the competition after Swaffham Town lost 3-1 to higher-league Bedford Town on Saturday .

Winners of the first qualifying round tie will receive £3,000.

Manager Ian Culverhouse was delighted with Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Dorchester Town.

Culverhouse said: “It was a good away performance.

“We were very professional and I felt that we bossed the game.

“We were looking to control the game and were good in parts but we will get better.”

The victory leaves Lynn second in the Southern League table ahead of a busy bank holiday weekend where they will face Frome Town (home) and St Ives Town (away).