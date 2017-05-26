King’s Lynn Town duo Castellan and Marshall offered training return

Manager Ian Culverhouse has revealed that Conor Marshall and Matt Castellan have both been invited back to the club for pre season training in July.

Both have been out of action since suffering season ending injuries.

Marshall picked up a serious knee injury in an FA Cup third qualifying round tie at Barwell Town in October 2015 while Castellan collected head injuries in a League Cup tie at St Ives last October.

Marshall returned to action towards the end of last season and Castellan was only given the all-clear to resume action early this week.

Culverhouse said: “It’s a really big tonic to have the two lads back with us.

“After such a long time out Conor came back for us for the last few games and considering the amount of time he had missed did very well indeed.

“I had to use him more than I wanted to really, but his attitude and commitment impressed me. It was a nasty injury by all accounts that he had and just to be back on the pitch is an achievement in itself.

“It’s the same as well with Matt. I hear his head injury and the effects it had on him were awful and those kind of injuries are just about being sensible, careful and taking your time to make sure that everything is ok to go again.

“I’m looking forward to working with them both.”

Pictured: Matty Castellan (left) and ’keeperAlex Street.