King’s Lynn Town earn FA Trophy home reward

A home tie against St Ives Town on November 26 is King’s Lynn Town’s reward for their outstanding FA Trophy victory at Buxton on Saturday.

The Linnets produced one of the performances of the second qualifying round to become the first side to beat Buxton at home this season.

St Ives Town at The Walks in the 3rd Qualifying Round is Evo-stik Southern Football League Premier Lynn’s prize. The Cambridgeshire side play in the Evo-stik Division One Central.

Lynn had never won at Buxton before and this was their first victory at Silverlands in seven attempts.

Lynn came from a goal down at Silverlands to win 3-1 thanks to efforts from Toby Hilliard, Lee Stevenson and Leon Mettam.

Manager Gary Setchell said: “I’m proud of my boys as it was a magnificent performance from 1 to 11.

“Leaving Metts (Leon Mettam) out today was a big call but it was the right call with the way I felt the game was going to go.

“But he took it like a man and has gone on later and got a goal so I was delighted for him.

“I believe we’ve got the mix right, especially with the players coming back.

“This system works very well away from home. We’re good when teams come on to us and I’ve said that before.

“Buxton were undefeated at home and had only conceded four goals in eight games but we’ve absolutely murdered them.

“At half-time at 1-1 I was a bit sick because we’d had some good opportunities.

“The work ethic of the lads was nothing short of sensational and that’s another upgrade from the Stourbridge performance.”

Setchell would love to see his young side reproduce their away form in front of their own fans.

“That’s three wins on the bounce and keeps our season going,” admitted Setchell.

“We’ve had some big results on the road this year, it’s just a shame that our home form has deserted us this season with all of the home draws.

“I just wish we could put some of these performances on at home. We’ve won some of our away fans over so hopefully we can start winning some of our home fans over again.”

Biggleswade’s draw with Hitchin means that tonight’s scheduled league game at The Walks has been postponed – as has the away trip to Merthyr on November 26 because of the next round of the FA Trophy.

The Norfolk Senior Cup match at Thetford will be played on Tuesday, November 22, so the league trip to Cambridge City has now been rearranged for Monday, January 9.

* Yesterday it was confirmed that forward Toby Hilliard has committed his future to the club.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve Tweeted: “Really delighted that @TobyHilliard has signed a contract at the club keeping him at the Walks until at least the end of the 2018/19 season.”