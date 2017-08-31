King’s Lynn Town enjoying their travels

High-flying King’s Lynn Town maintained their 100 per cent record on the road on Monday.

Three goals in the final ten minutes from Tom Siddons (2) and substitute Harry Whayman saw the Linnets come from behind to defeat St Ives 3-1.

Lynn, who take a break from league action to concentrate on the FA Cup this weekend, remain third in the early Southern League Premier Division standings.

Photographer Tim Smith captured the bank holiday action at Westwood Road in this special picture spread.