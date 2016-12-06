King’s Lynn Town familiar faces join Walks backroom staff

King’s Lynn Town FC have appointed two familiar faces to their backroom staff at The Walks.

Midfielder Lee Stevenson has been promoted to assistant manager to Gary Setchell while defender Sam Gaughran has been given a role on the club’s coaching staff.

Goal scorer Lee Stevenson. ANL-160825-110304001

On his new team, Setchell said: “Lee has come in, helped me and been great. Over seven games and the last six weeks both Sam and him have helped me immensely.

“I wasn’t sure if it would work with it being two players but they’ve got the respect of all of the players and they are going to be joining me on the staff.

“They’ve both got a good affinity with King’s Lynn. Lee is in the twilight of his career if you like and Sam has been a good coach working at Peterborough.

“Lee is learning the role and if I can help him stay in football after he has finished playing then it will be great.

“It isn’t a friend thing or a sympathy vote. He’s come in and impressed me for the six weeks with his enthusiasm and both Lee and Sam will be great additions.

“I know they are going to be playing a lot of the time but even when I had Neil (Fryatt) and Millsy (Gary Mills) with me I’ve got my own mind on the sidelines and make the decisions that I want to make.

“I sometimes bounce ideas off people but 99 times out of 100 I make my own decisions.”

Stevenson returned for his second spell with the club, signing on loan from Alfreton Town in March 2015, before joining Lynn during the summer.

Gaughran also came back for his second spell at The Walks in the summer of 2015, signing from Lowestoft Town for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Lee Smith is a major doubt for tonight’s Southern League trip to Weymouth with Danny Emmington likely to deputise on the south coast if he isn’t fit.

Setchell said: “Since Lee (Smith) has come in we’d won six on the spin but once he went off on Saturday it was like the pre-Lee performances if you like where we were beaten up in midfield a little bit.

“We didn’t control the midfield as I’d like us to. I put Emmo on there late on and he did plug the gap a little bit.

“If Lee isn’t fit then he’s probably earned the right start on Tuesday and fair play to him as he’s waited his turn and will probably now get an opportunity.”

On tonight’s game, Setchell said: “It’s a tough night and just not for the travelling. They’ve not picked up the results they should have done.

“This is going to be a mammoth ask but it will be a great dress rehearsal for Gateshead at the weekend as Weymouth are bound to have lots of possession at home.

“We’ve got to go there and roll our sleeves up. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves because we are travelling there on a Tuesday night.

“We need to give an account of ourselves and if we can keep our unbeaten run going now through Tuesday and Saturday we’ll be very happy.”

l Information for fans travelling to Gateshead on Saturday: Supporters will be lodged in the East Stand (all seated with cover). Admission to the FA Trophy tie is by payment on the day via turnstiles 9–11.