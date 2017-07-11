King’s Lynn Town FC announce Heacham link-up

The Linnets have announced an official tie with Anglian Combination Division Four side Heacham FC.

The move comes as the club continue to forge new links within the community.

Heacham boss David Griggs told www.kltown.co.uk: “Myself and the club are pleased to confirm this new venture between ourselves and King’s Lynn Town.

“Initially, Lynn will be loaning us two youngsters for the new season to give them experience of a season in men’s football.

“It is hoped that they will gain a good grounding of football with ourselves playing at Anglian Combination level.

“We have achieved two promotions over the past two seasons and are looking to move along to the next level.

“This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long partnership between the two clubs.”

Reserve team boss Rob Back is also looking forward to the new venture.

Back said: “I’m happy with the new arrangement.

“We have a few younger players that need to play adult football so this link will bridge another gap for us. It is a partnership that will work both ways going forward and again it’s another move from the club to put itself into the community and to be seen to supporting local football within the area.”