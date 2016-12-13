King’s Lynn Town FC bid for ‘eBay club’ win at Basingstoke

King’s Lynn Town will bid to return to winning ways tonight when they travel to Basingstoke Town.

The Linnets, knocked out of the FA Trophy by Gateshead on Saturday, remain unbeaten in the league since the end of October.

Their excellent form saw them scoop the Southern League team of the month award for November on Friday.

Basingstoke sit five places above King’s Lynn in the league standings, but were thrashed 4-0 by Chesham United at the weekend.

The Dragons were recently put up for sale on eBay but the club released a statement saying that it was “a misguided publicity stunt.”

They were listed on the auction website with bids starting at 99p, but bidding was suspended within the first five hours after reaching £65,900 when a number of high-value offers triggered its security settings.

Afterwards, Basingstoke Town said the idea of using eBay to attract new investment had never been discussed.

The club applauded “the stunt” for drawing attention to their need to review the Hampshire side’s structure with long-standing chairman Rafi Razzak set to step down in May.

Basingstoke face an uncertain future at their current Camrose Stadium and have debts of £2m.

In re-arranged fixtures, St Neots Town will visit The Walks on Tuesday, February 7, with Wroxham visiting the following Tuesday for the Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final tie.

Thurlow Nunn League Division One (bottom five)

King’s Lynn R 17 5 4 8 19

Debenham LC 17 4 4 9 16

Needham Mkt 23 4 2 17 14

Leiston 20 2 2 16 8

Dereham Tn 19 1 2 16 5

Chesham Utd 19 9 5 5 32

Biggleswade T 21 8 6 7 30

Basingstoke T 22 9 3 10 30

King’s Lynn Tn 20 6 8 6 26