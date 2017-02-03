King’s Lynn Town FC boss Setchell insists: ‘I’ve not lost the dressing room’

Gary Setchell insists he has a good relationship with his players and vowed to walk away from King’s Lynn Town if he lost the dressing room.

The Linnets boss has hit back at some of his critics on the eve of tomorrow’s home clash against promotion-hopefuls Leamington.

Lynn are unbeaten in their last three matches, but some supporters have continued to question Setchell’s relationship with his players.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s 5-2 mauling of Slough Town at The Walks, Setchell said: “It was a terrific bounce back from the Weymouth disaster.

“When you lose 6-1 at home you are going to get stick and deserve it, but what I won’t stick is people saying ‘he’s lost the dressing room’.

“That’s never happened at this football club since I’ve been here. When I’ve lost the dressing room or if I ever lose a dressing room at any club I will walk away.

“Even when we had two points from five games at the start of the season, the players were still trying their best for me.

“When we play Leamington on Saturday I fully expect us to beat them because I’ve got every confidence that my players will give me 100 per cent.

“When we started playing this system I did say that the odd team would find us out and that was Weymouth.” Setchell added: “We played Chippenham and was unlucky not to get something, we absolutely murdered Biggleswade here, but lost to two penalties, and then we had a real bad day against Weymouth, does that make us a bad team?

“We went to Merthyr and got an outstanding point against a side who haven’t lost at home, we go to Kings Langley, where we were 2-1 down with 20 minutes to go, but finish the game like a train and tonight we were magnificent.

“We’ve had one bad week since October and that hurt us. I’m delighted for the players that we’ve just got five points from our last three games.

“We are now three undefeated since Weymouth, that’s not a lost dressing room, that takes character.”

Setchell was delighted with Lynn’s performance against the Rebels, which saw his side 5-0 up and out of sight by half-time.

“On that type of pitch we were nothing short of sensational in the first half. In the second half, with Slough committing so many men forward, we couldn’t get out and it was a bit of a false half.”

Setchell believes that Lynn can do other clubs at the top end of the table a huge favour in the remaining three months of the league campaign.

“We’re not going to make the play-offs now, but every manager in the top five will be wanting their closest rivals to be playing a team like Weymouth or ourselves because they know that we can produce a result or two,” he said.

“We know what we are capable of and we want to finish the season as strongly as we can. We want to have a real tilt at the top-five next season.”

Leamington are currently third in the table and could go top if they were to win their two games in hand.

“They’ve got a goalkeeper who can kick it a mile and pace in abundance, but I’m confident that we can go and produce another special result,” said Setchell.