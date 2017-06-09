King’s Lynn Town FC: Gillies could be a gem

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse believes the club could have unearthed a gem in the form of striker Craig Gillies.

Culverhouse completed the capture of the 25-year-old on Monday after being left spellbound by the frontman when watching him last season.

The Linnets boss was nothing but impressed with Gillies, who notched 38 goals for Chatteris Town last term.

And its not difficult to see why for a player whose goalscoring record is like something from a computer game.

His scoring prowess first came to light after beginning his grassroots career as a centre-half.

Gillies notched 62 goals in his first try as a striker in Sunday League football before continuing the trend with Chatteris, finding the back of the net 90 times in the last two seasons.

His four-step move (Step Seven to Three) to Lynn is quite a jump, but Culverhouse said: “What I like about Craig is his hunger and desire and he knows where the back of the net is.

“It was clear to see that we struggled to score goals last season. When I first arrived at the club, I stated that I wanted players who were hungry and willing to run their heart out for King’s Lynn and Craig fits into that remit.

“It’s a big step up for him, but he’s a big strong lad and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He wants to learn and improve. We’ve got to work on his movement a little and, once the season starts, we’ve got to make sure that we supply him with good quality balls into the box.”

March-based Gillies is excited about being part of Lynn’s first team plans.

“I’ve come to get the number nine shirt and I’m very driven to do it,” said Gillies. It was a big move for me when I signed for the reserves previously, but this is far bigger. It is a massive privilege that somebody of Ian’s stature came to watch me and is prepared to give me a chance.

“When I was at the club before, I was working in Bedford and the travelling to training and games was far too much. I’ve now been promoted and I’m working in Whittlesey.

“It has given me a massive confidence boost. I think I can offer Lynn something a bit different. I’m very physical, good in the air but I can also mix it up a bit and receive the ball to my feet.”

The youngster is already doing extra fitness work to make sure his passage to a higher level is a smooth one.

“I haven’t missed a game for the last two or three years, but I know the key to making the step up is going to be the extra fitness,” said Gillies.

“I’ve been training four nights a week to get myself prepared as I don’t want to be burning myself out after 75 or 80 minutes. I wanted to give myself a head start and make sure I am ready for the start of pre-season.”

Culverhouse remains locked in talks with another four possible targets. “I’ve got four simmering away and we are getting close,” admitted Culverhouse.

“I enjoy the chase but it’s just about getting them over the line. Players don’t want to commit too early.

“I still feel that we need a little bit more experience in the squad and a touch more pace in certain areas of the field.”