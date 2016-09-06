KIng’s Lynn Town FC handed Harlow home tie in FA Cup

King’s Lynn Town have been handed a home draw and a good opportunity of further progression in this season’s FA Cup.

The Linnets will host Ryman League Premier Division club outfit Harlow Town in the Second Qualifying Round on Saturday, September 17.

It continues the club’s remarkable good fortune with draws in the national competition.

Since being reformed, Lynn have been drawn at home 13 times out of a possible 17.

Linnets boss Gary Setchell said: “We’d take anyone at home because our home record is decent and our fans can generate a really good atmosphere.

“It’s a good draw, but a tough game. It’s a tie that both sides will feel they can win.

“They will come to us as slight underdogs with us being at home, but we won’t be taking anything for granted.”

Lynn met Harlow last season in a pre-season Joma Cup fixture, which Lynn won 2-1.

The Essex side went on to gain promotion to the Ryman League Premier Division via the play-offs.

They are currently in 15th spot and progressed in the Cup on Saturday by virtue of a 3-1 home success against Romford.

Setchell was delighted with the manner of Saturday’s 6-1 cruise at home to Brigg Town, which earned the club £3,000 in prize money.

“That second goal would have been the killer for them,” said Setchell.

“If they go in 1-0 (down) they’d have regrouped, come out and stayed in the game. But they didn’t.

“Michael (Clunan) scored, it was a great finish, and we played some really good stuff.

“We passed the ball well, had good movement and good energy and at the end of the game we had, apart from Stevo (Lee Stevenson), only local lads on the pitch, which is another achievement in itself.

“They got a goal at the death and they probably deserved that. We touched on that at the end of the game because we perhaps didn’t concentrate fully defensively for the whole 90 minutes.

“If we’d have won 1-0 with a last-minute goal we’d be happy.

“We won 6-1, we’re happy, and we played some good stuff.

“We got some rest into players and chucked on one or two youngsters so it was a good day all round really.”

New signing Danny Emmington missed out on making his first team bow because his paperwork wasn’t completed and sent to the Football Association on time.

Setchell, whose side have only lost one game in their last five, believes that Lynn are beginning to find their feet.

“We’ve had a couple of very poor performances this season, but we’ve managed to regroup since those two games.

“We’ve done a lot of talking and tried to find a way to play. We’re moving the ball around nicely.”

Setchell hopes to bring in another new face towards the end of this week.