King’s Lynn Town FC host higher-league Alfreton in FA Cup

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell has welcomed another home FA Cup draw and a crack at higher-league opposition in the Third Qualifying Round.

The Linnets will entertain National North outfit Alfreton Town at The Walks on Saturday, October 1, following their bruising victory against Harlow on Saturday.

Setchell said: “It’s a mixed one for us. Alfreton will be tough opposition but we have been drawn at home.

“There will be no pressure on us and we can go into the game without any fear. We will enjoy the game and can have a right go at them.

“I will have them watched and Stevo (Lee Stevenson) will probably know one or two players having played there.”

Winning clubs will receive £7,500 from the FA’s prize fund.

Setchell was delighted with Lynn’s victory over Harlow on Saturday - a tie which wasn’t for the faint-hearted due to Harlow’s physical approach.

Both teams had two players sent-off in a feisty encounter.

Setchell said: “We stood firm, I felt we were the only team that were going to score until late on in the set when they had a few set pieces, but I think we just about nicked it and deserved the win.”

Striker Leon Mettam and player-assistant boss Gary Mills will miss the next round following their dismissals at the weekend and both players now face three-match suspensions for violent conduct.

Lynn boss Setchell said: “It was probably a difficult game for him (Andy Wilson) to referee. Sometimes you’ve got to look at the way the opposition set up.

“From minute one I think they looked at us and thought we’re a youngish team and not very big in stature, ie six footers, and they tried to kick us off the park in all fairness.

“Before the first yellow card I think they could have probably had two or three.

“I went and saw the referee about it at half-time and said I didn’t think he was giving us much protection before the two yellows and red.

“He said he wanted to try and keep his cards in his pocket – well he didn’t do a very good job of that in the second half because there was a 20-man melee and he sent two of my better players off. I’m disappointed with it.”

On the 20-man brawl, Setchell said: “Yeah, you shouldn’t get involved but when there’s a melee what are you meant to do?

“I don’t think there was any punches thrown, just a lot of pushing and shoving.

“If he’s going to send people off (for that), he should probably send off 10 or 12 because everyone was at it.”

Alfreton Town were the last club Lee Stevenson was at before joining Lynn and they are managed by long-serving Nicky Law.