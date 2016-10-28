King’s Lynn Town FC look for Trophy tonic at Stourbridge

Gary Setchell says it would take just one big result to ease the mounting pressure on his side’s shoulders – and sees no reason why King’s Lynn Town can’t achieve it at Stourbridge in the FA Trophy tomorrow.

The Linnets travel to the mid-table Northern Premier outfit looking to end a barren run of eight games without a win in all competitions.

Setchell said: “We need to get a big result and I think if we can pick up a couple of those you’ll see the colour come back in the lads’ faces.

“This season we’ve played in patches, there’s been no consistency.

“You see some of the best teams in the world play under pressure towards the end of a season.

“We are currently playing like a side under pressure, but a big result at Stourbridge could change that.

“We want to progess in the FA Trophy. I’ve had some good runs in the competition as a manager with this football club.”

Setchell is still trying to find a winning formula for his side after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Hitchin on Tuesday night.

“I’m still trying to find a way for us to win but the first half was very poor. We were non-existent,” said Setchell.

“A 4-4-2 formation isn’t the way because we could have been 3-0 down before we started. We didn’t deal with Hitchin’s set-pieces or movement.

“We switched to 4-3-3 halfway through the first half and then went to three at the back in the second half.

“I felt that we made a good start to the second half and were getting ourselves into the game until we gave a goal away.

“We’re not ruthless enough at the other end. We get a goal back and then we clear one off the line for them.

“The players are an honest bunch of lads in the changing room and it isn’t going for us at the minute.

“We are working and trying hard, but every time we make a mistake we seem to get punished but when the opposition make a mistake we don’t punish them.”

Loan midfielders Sam Warburton and Shaun McWilliams are both available to play in the FA Trophy, while Lee Smith is set to feature for the reserves this weekend.

“Having Lee (Smith) will be a massive plus for us,” admitted Setchell, who remains without injured defenders Ryan Fryatt and Matty Castellan.

“He’s a class act and will make a big difference for us in the middle there with somebody like Shaun (McWilliams) alongside him.

“He did the warm-up with us on Tuesday and will play for the reserves on Saturday. He’s been travelling but has kept himself reasonably fit.”

Like Lynn, Stourbridge are currently enduring a tough run.

Having seen his side win just one of their last six games, Glassboys manager Gary Hackett will be looking for an upturn in form as the Trophy trail begins.

Monday night’s 1-0 home reverse to Stratford Town in the Birmingham Senior Cup was a third game without a win since the Emirates FA Cup victory at Nantwich Town.

Last season’s FA Trophy proved memorable for the Glassboys, as they progressed through five ties (a club record) before bowing out to Evo-Stik NPL rivals Nantwich in the last 16.

Ironically, it was the Dabbers who had knocked out Lynn 5-1 in the Second Qualifying Round.

Evo-Stik League

Southern Premier

Bottom seven

Cirencester T 18 5 4 9 19

Lynn Town 16 4 6 6 18

Hayes & Y 16 4 5 7 17

St. Neots T 16 5 2 9 17

St. Ives T 17 4 4 9 16

Cambridge C 18 2 5 11 11

Cinderford T 17 2 1 14 7