King’s Lynn Town FC notch first away win of campaign at a cost

Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division

Frome Town 1

Liam Fryatt

King’s Lynn Town 3

The Linnets battled back after slipping behind early to pick up their first away win of the season.

Despite losing three players to injury and having Dan Quigley sent-off, Lynn produced a terrific second half turnaround in the west country.

Linnets boss Gary Setchell said: “As performances go, that probably ranks up there. The Banbury and St Neots’ performances were right down there but today we just kept going.

“The lads were so honest and we had to deal with lots of adversity. This is a big three points and we are going to enjoy it.

“If we can now get a point on Monday then we will be making strides in the right direction.”

The hosts took the lead in fortunate circumstances on five minutes when Michael Clunan won a tackle and the ball deflected of the shin of Quigley and Darren Jefferies benefitted from the luck to burst through and coolly slotted past Alex Street.

The goal sparked Lynn into life.

Clunan won the ball in midfield and found Stevenson who played the ball through to Toby Hilliard whose curling effort went past the post.

Just minutes after going behind, striker Leon Mettam had to be withdrawn with a hamstring injury.

Toby Hilliard then had a contender for miss of the season.

Great work from Shaun McWilliams down the Linnets right hand side saw him cut inside the full back.

He pulled the ball across the six-yard box to Hilliard who, instead of smashing the ball into the net, passed it straight to home keeper Darren Chitty.

Lynn’s injury worries grew when full back Liam Fryatt was withdrawn due to a nasty looking cut above his right eye.

Another defensive mistake was nearly the downfall for Lynn again on twenty minutes, luckily they had Alex Street to call upon to make a point blank save from Clayton Green.

Deep into first half injury time an off-the-ball brawl broke out with Quigley brain struck to the floor by Frome’s Mitchell Page.

After a long discussion with his assistant referee, match official James Durkin took centre stage by sending-off both Page and Quigley.

Moments after the break Lynn created yet another chance, Clunan’s corner was met by the diving Stevenson but his header was superbly saved by Chitty.

The rebound fell to the same player whose second header cannoned off the bar and away to safety.

Lynn got their equaliser on 65 minutes.

A Stevenson free-kick on the edge of the area found its way back to Michael Clunan who took a touch and found the top corner from just outside the box.

That sparked the visitors into life and soon after they deservedly took the lead.

A quick Zielonka throw released Stevenson inside the box and he smashed the ball home through the legs of the despairing Chitty.

Lynn made the game safe three minutes from time.

Dylan Edge found time and space on the right hand side and played the ball across the six-yard box for Hilliard to slot into the empty net and make amends for his earlier miss.

McWilliams became the third Linnets player to leave the field injured after picking up a knock only a few moments from the final whistle.

Frome: Chitty, Miller, Gregan (Teale), Mapstone (Ferguson), Roberts, Cleverly (Kirby), Davies, Green, Miller, Page. D Jeffries. Subs not used: Boulton, Kirby, J. Jeffries.

Booked: Green, Ferguson, Davies, D. Jeffries; sent-off: Page.

Lynn: Street, L. Fryatt (Mills), Yong, Castellan, Quigley, McWilliams (A. Clunan), M. Clunan, Stevenson, Zielonka, Mettam (Edge), Hilliard. Subs not used: Gaughran.

Booked: Clunan, Yong; sent-off: Quigley.

Scorers: Clunan, Stevenson and Hilliard.