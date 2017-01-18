King’s Lynn Town FC pay the penalty against Biggleswade

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town FC 1 Biggleswade 2

It was a tale of three penalties - but Lynn’s wasn’t given as they lost two games in a row last night (Tue, Jan 17).

The Linnets conceded a spot-kick before the hosts had a penalty disallowed, with the referee’s decision overturned by an earlier offside call.

Michael Clunan levelled on 53 minutes but the visitors were awarded another penalty in injury time which was converted for the winner.

Lynn have a quick turnaround at The Walks as they host Weymouth next Saturday.

