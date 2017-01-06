King’s Lynn Town FC player Marshall given green light to make injury comeback

Key King’s Lynn Town FC defensive midfielder Conor Marshall has been given the go-ahead to complete a comeback from his injury nightmare.

The club Tweeted: “Great news for @garysetchell this morning. @c_marsh93 (Conor Marshall) given the green light to start “Balling” again.”

Marshall had posted on social media: “Well it’s been a long hard journey back but just got the best news ever and can start back playing football again.

“Can’t wait to get back involved with the lads.”

Marshall missed the second half of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.