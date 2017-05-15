King’s Lynn Town FC remain in Southern League

King’s Lynn Town FC will remain in the Southern League Premier Division for next season.

Lynn’s status was confirmed on Saturday following the FA’s allocations for Steps 1 to 4.

The news comes as a relief to the club and owner Stephen Cleeve (pictured) who had at one point feared the worst with a potential move back to the Northern Premier League circulating, especially with Worcester City dropping two leagues to the Midland Alliance.

The full composition of Southern League Premier Division for 2017-18 is set to be: Banbury United, Basingstoke Town, Biggleswade Town, Bishop’s Stortford (R), Chesham United, Dorchester Town, Dunstable Town, Farnborough (P), Frome Town, Gosport Borough (R), Hereford (P), Hitchin Town, Kettering Town, Kings Langley, King’s Lynn Town, Merthyr Town, Redditch United, Royston Town (P), Slough Town, St Ives Town, St Neots Town, Stratford Town, Tiverton Town (P), Weymouth.

(R) denotes relegated into this level, (P) promoted.

The only team Lynn have never met before is that of Royston Town who have former Lynn manager Tommy Taylor managing their reserve side.

Tiverton Town were last at The Walks in 2008, Gosport Borough in 1983 and Hereford back in 1971.

Work to improve the playing surface at The Walks stadium is underway.

It is part of the club’s plan to improve fortunes both on and off the pitch. The ground has already begun to be dug up. Pictures are on the club’s website: http://www.kltown.co.uk/