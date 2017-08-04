King’s Lynn Town FC’s Ryan relishing return to ex-club Lowestoft

King’s Lynn Town midfielder Ryan Jarvis is excited to return to Lowestoft Town tomorrow, when the Linnets complete their pre-season schedule at Crown Meadow.

Jarvis played 56 times for the Trawlerboys, scoring nine times, before his summer switch to The Walks.

The clash also sees defender Frazer Blake-Tracy going back to his former hunting ground.

On his imminent return to his old club, Jarvis, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday, said: “I’m looking forward to going back. I’ve got a lot of friends there still, including my brother.

“I get on well with all of the management team and I didn’t leave on a bad note.

“The game will be more of a test for us and we are going to have to up our tempo a little bit.

“Playing a side like Lowestoft the week before the start of the new season is ideal for us.”

Jarvis revealed that he is suited to the demands of his new defensive midfield role in Lynn’s new-look formation.

“At Lowestoft, I played in a much more attacking role, but this role suits me. I like being on the ball and controlling the game.

“Both Michael (Clunan) and Ryan (Hawkins) have got good legs in front of me and the full-backs also like to get up and down.

“The Gaffer said from the start of the summer what formation we’d be playing. We’ve not come away from it and we have really got to grips with it.

“The lads have enjoyed playing that way and hopefully we can take it into the new season. I still believe that there is more improvement to come from this team.”

Jarvis quipped: “I seem to get further and further back every season, but perhaps that is something to do with my age.”

On Tuesday morning, the Linnets completed the signing of striker Tom Siddons on a one-year deal.

The big frontman, a former England under-18 player, found the back of the net three times in five pre-season appearances.

Siddons told the club’s website: “I’m glad that my pre-season form hasn’t gone unnoticed and I’m looking forward to the real football starting next week.

“King’s Lynn have a good side and the lads have made me feel very welcome since my arrrival.

“I would like to say a big thanks to Ian (boss Culverhouse) and the chairman for giving me this chance and I hope I can reward them both with some goals.”

Manager Culverhouse is hoping to bring in one more new face before the start of Lynn’s Southern League campaign at home to Gosport Borough a week ont Saturday. Lynn will travel to Kempston Rovers in the first round of the Evo-Stik League South Challenge Cup, sponsored by www.bigfreebet.com

The tie is due to be played on Tuesday, October 3.